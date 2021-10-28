“The algorithm doesn’t just observe the artist you’re listening to but learns from other parameters as well. It studies the number of beats in the song, the mood, the tempo, etc. It may even track at what point you skip and jump to the next song to maybe recommend a song with a chorus that starts earlier, so you don’t lose interest," said the head of a music label who believes Resso has been able to crack the Indian heartland that may not be aware of the best artists in a genre but is eager to consume great music.