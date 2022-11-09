Cabinet approves guidelines for uplinking, downlinking in TV channels

Under the new guidelines, permission for live telecast of events is not required. However, prior registration of events to be telecast live would be necessary
NEW DELHI: The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved revised guidelines for uplinking and downlinking television channels in India. Guidelines were last amended in 2011.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
NEW DELHI: The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved revised guidelines for uplinking and downlinking television channels in India. Guidelines were last amended in 2011.
“The consolidated guidelines shall ease issue of permissions to the companies/ LLPs (Limited Liability Partnerships) registered in India for uplinking and downlinking of TV Channels, setting up of Teleports/ Teleport Hubs, use of Digital Satellite News Gathering (DSNG)/ Satellite News Gathering (SNG)/ Electronic News Gathering (ENG) systems, uplinking by Indian News agencies and temporary uplinking of a live event," the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting said in a press release.
“The consolidated guidelines shall ease issue of permissions to the companies/ LLPs (Limited Liability Partnerships) registered in India for uplinking and downlinking of TV Channels, setting up of Teleports/ Teleport Hubs, use of Digital Satellite News Gathering (DSNG)/ Satellite News Gathering (SNG)/ Electronic News Gathering (ENG) systems, uplinking by Indian News agencies and temporary uplinking of a live event," the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting said in a press release.
Under the new guidelines, programmes of national interest and national importance would be given a 30 minutes time slot for broadcast.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Also, no prior permission for live telecast of events would be needed, only prior registration of events to be telecast live would be necessary. A channel can be uplinked by using facilities of more than one teleport/ satellite as against only one teleport/satellite at present.
Additionally, the guidelines state that in case of emergency, for a company/ LLP with only two directors/ partners, a director/ partner can be changed, which is subject to security clearance post the appointment, to enable business decision-making.
“According to the guidelines, a company/LLP can use news-gathering equipment other than digital satellite news gathering services (DSNG), such as optic fibre, bag back, mobile, among others, for which no separate permission would be necessary," the ministry said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
In a major decision to promote ease of doing business, LLP entities can also seek permission for TV channels. LLP and companies would be allowed to uplink foreign channels from Indian teleports which would create employment opportunities and make the country a teleport hub for other countries.