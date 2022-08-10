Cabinet approves India-Australia pact to promote co-production of films

As per the co-production treaty, the respective contributions of the producers of the two countries may vary from 20% to 80% of the final cost of co-production work. The proposed agreement will boost ties with Australia, lead to exchange of art and culture, showcase the soft power of our country and lead to generation of employment among artistic, technical as well as non-technical personnel engaged in audio visual co-production, including production and post production work, a government statement said. Utilization of India locales increases the prospects of the country as a preferred film shooting destination and will lead to inflow of foreign exchange into the country, the statement added.