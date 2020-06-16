Cable, DTH players overlook ARPUs to retain customers

For instance, d2h, the DTH brand of Dish TV India Ltd, came out with a ‘Friends and Family Recharge’ programme, which allowed d2h customers to recharge for another, using the respective registered telephone numbers or customer IDs on its website and app. It also improved its ‘You Promise We Resume’ plan, offering a five-day extended recharge credit window to customers for ₹10 per month and launched the ‘pay later’ service, which allowed customers to avail the extended viewing period without any extra charges with just a missed call.