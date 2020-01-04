Cadbury 5 Star ‘Do Nothing’ ad draws flak for insensitive portrayal of youth

At a time when country is witnessing student protests against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), a campaign which shows a young man being irresponsible is not going well with netizens in the country. The ad in question is by Mondelez owned chocolate brand 5Star known for its humorous advertising.

Created by advertising agency Ogilvy India, the film opens with an aged woman asking a young boy to pick up her walking stick that's fallen on the road while she is sitting on a roadside bench. Lost in the 5Star bar he’s eating, he responds with 'Ji Maaji' but does not move. As the old lady gets up to pick the stick herself, a grand piano falls at the very spot she was sitting at. The lady ends up thanking the boy for not doing anything.

While the ad has a humourous execution it has invited ire from netizens who have criticized it for being reckless and irresponsible in the portrayal of the youth. Uploaded on brand’s YouTube channel on 25 December, the ad has garnered over 12 million views so far. The brand is currently using influencers to promote the campaign using #Eat5StarDoNothing and #5StarDoNothing on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook. However, a set of users on social media platforms have expressed their reservation on how this campaign portrays the youth of the country.





@Cadbury5Star one of the worst ads by Cadbury where young guy does nothing to help an elderly.. so unlike Cadbury. #shame — Ankit Jain (@jainankit83) December 29, 2019

Why have you done this ...worst ever adv..not just the theme but also the depiction is so vaguehttps://t.co/iCP5jKaiTQ@Cadbury5Star @CadburyWorld — Jyotika Prasad (@JyotikaPrasad1) December 30, 2019

@Cadbury5Star ur latest add where a guy eating 5 start and ignore the lady request of help is worst add forever. Why u are trying to give negetive direction to the society while it is already happening many wrong things here. — Akash (@akjain1123) December 30, 2019

According to social media expert Karthik Srinivasan the timing of the campaign which has the ‘youth’ doing nothing and being thanked for it seems incongruous to the actual youth who are on the roads, voicing their view.

“The youth are awake, woke, active, starting-up, running, voicing, protesting… anything but ‘do nothing’. And this is right now, around all of us… on the streets, in the news, on the TV, on social media. A different timing, when things aren’t this bubbling and are more peaceful and steady… this ad film wouldn’t have stood out so obviously as being out of touch with the ground reality," he noted.

Srinivasan also argued that the brand’s previous set of campaign series featuring Ramesh and Suresh characters suited the ‘Do Nothing’ proposition better.

“In the case of Ramesh-Suresh, the brand had established them to be funny duffers. But when it is being done by a ‘youth’, standing for other target audience youths, seemed really awkward, particularly in terms of timing," he added.

Meanwhile, Ambi M.G. Parameswaran, brand strategist and founder of Brand-Building.com the Cadbury 5Star campaign thinks that the campaign should be seen not in isolation. “I don’t think the ad is offensive and needs to be seen in the context of the category which is fun impulse. We cannot be morally policing candy ads," he tweeted.