Cadbury Perk ad highlights camaraderie between Ananya Panday and Anurag Kashyap

New Delhi: Mondelez India chocolate brand Cadbury Perk, which once made Preity Zinta famous, has taken on teen star Ananya Panday as its new brand ambassador.

Titled 'Masti ka daily dose', the ad created by advertising agency Ogilvy India features Panday and director Anurag Kashyap.

In the teaser ad, Kashyap is shooting Pandey for the chocolates commercial. The director asks her to be available for the next day’s morning shoot, but the young actor refuses, replying, “Sorry, not available". Pondering how to meet the deadline, he takes a bite of Perk and mischievously decides to use the practice session shoots, after taking approval from the actor. The result in the second teaser turns out to be funny as the director showcases his ‘masti’ by using Ananya’s inset in different scenarios.

"As the new face for Cadbury Perk, Ananya Panday was our natural choice for the brand as she is seen as a rising youth icon and brings alive the brand purpose to life so effortlessly. The brand has a good connect with the youth and with Ananya on board we believe this connect will only get stronger," said Anil Vishwanathan, director, marketing (chocolates), Mondelez India.

Currently, the initial phase of the campaign is being run on television channels as well as digital platforms. The brand will unveil new ads as the story evolves further in the coming months.

Amitabh Agnihotri, group creative director, Ogilvy India, said “Cadbury Perk is known for its light hearted ‘pranks and masti-ful’ approach for the last few years. Now with Ananya Pandey as the new face of the brand, and both she and Anurag Kashyap playing themselves in the campaign, the brand has pushed the envelope in every aspect of communication. This time the whole campaign unfolds as if shot behind-the-scenes and in an ‘unscripted’ style. I hope our audience will enjoy the campaign as much as we loved creating it."

Known for its youthful and quirky advertising, Cadbury Perk has always relied on celebrities to connect with consumers. Perk has been endorsed by an array of Bollywood actors known for their vivacious personality such as Preity Zinta, Genelia D’souza, and more recently Alia Bhatt.