Its latest move is to offer premier Indian channel content through a free bundle service called DistroTV Desi, the company said in a statement. This bundle offers diverse content focusing on entertainment, lifestyle and news geared toward the South East Asian population abroad and airs it in native languages including Punjabi, Hindi and Gujarati among others. Channels such as Times Now, Mirror Now, Wion TV, Zoom, Times Navbharat, Republic World, Republic Bharat and Mastiii TV are already available on the platform that is in discussion with 15 to 20 other firms including those in regional languages Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam.