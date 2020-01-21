Calls for boycott ‘Shikara’ post filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s remark

NEW DELHI : Calls for boycotting filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s movie Shikara emerged a day after he said the film was a way of saying people needed to move on 30 years after the exodus of Kashmiri pandits. Terming the movie as a means of ‘healing’ and ‘a fight between two friends,’ Chopra emphasized nearly half the crew of his film was the local Muslim population that was aware of the subject, at a special screening this Sunday.

Trolls on social networking site Twitter immediately attacked the filmmaker for trivializing the issue and using it to promote the film, given that in reality no Kashmiri Hindu would ever want to move on.

“#BoycottShikara this is typical VVC, Muslims apologist movie where again Ppl who butchered KPs will be shown as victims and true Muslims and only handful terrorists killed KPs. It will also show how Muslims friends helped KPs which is all bull. Shit. KP should oppose aggressively," a user wrote.

#BoycottShikara this is typical VVC, Muslims apologist movie where again Ppl who butchered KPs will be shown as victims and true Muslims and only handful terrorists killed KPs. It will also show how Muslims friends helped KPs which is all bull. Shit. KP should oppose aggressively — Anand (@anand6862) January 21, 2020





“#BoycottShikara after hearing Rahul pandita and vidhu vinod chopra and their talks of whitewashing the sins of Muslims of kashmir who drove them out and instead blaming others..no question is there to watch this movie !!," another wrote.

#BoycottShikara after hearing Rahul pandita and vidhu vinod chopra and their talks of whitewashing the sins of Muslims of kashmir who drove them out and instead blaming others..no question is there to watch this movie !! Instead will wait for @vivekagnihotri movie !! — Kg.. (@Kgtheseeker) January 21, 2020





In an industry that has more than embraced a wave of nationalism lately, Shikara is one of the many Bollywood films centered on sociopolitical issues scheduled for release this year. Vivek Agnihotri has announced a movie titled The Kashmir Files about the “genocide of Kashmiri Hindus". Both filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali and actor Vivek Oberoi have announced movies on the Balakot attacks —carried out by the Indian Air Force in Pakistan—and the disputed region of Kashmir last year.

In the past five years, Bollywood has produced 37 films with patriotism and nationalism as the core theme, 24 of which made positive returns on investment.

Nationalist tales such as Raazi (domestic box office collection of Rs. 122.39 crore) and Kesari ( Rs. 151.87 crore) have set cash registers ringing. There were also a string of biopics on politicians such as Manmohan Singh (The Accidental Prime Minister), Bal Thackeray (Thackeray), N.T. Rama Rao (NTR Kathanayakudu) and Narendra Modi (PM Narendra Modi) hitting theatres last year.

Share Via