Can Hollywood make ‘Glicked’ the next ‘Barbenheimer’?

When Sofia Navarro, 18, saw “Barbie" and “Oppenheimer" the same day last summer, she left herself only 30 minutes in between the films. It was barely enough time to run to the bathroom, buy some more popcorn, then dash back into the theater.

This year, the Tuscaloosa, Ala., college student is taking a more measured approach with “Wicked" and “Gladiator II," the two blockbuster films opening Friday. She saw both movies in early screenings on separate days. Instead of the all-pink outfit and Barbie sweater she wore last year, for “Wicked," she opted for a simple pink sweater.

“It’s more so a casual thing this time," Navarro said.

Known as “Barbenheimer," last year’s “Barbie" and “Oppenheimer" double header rode a wave of studio promotion, memes, jokes and merchandise sales all the way to the box office. Instead of the two big-budget films losing ticket sales to each other, as conventional Hollywood wisdom would have feared, both movies drew a door-busting boost from audiences watching them on the same weekend, sometimes on the same day.

Now, Hollywood hopes to repeat that with what fans are calling “Glicked."

Once again, there have been memes and lots of dual promotion, but some early signs indicate the box office will be more modest. Per estimates from movie data analytics service The Boxoffice Company, “Wicked" is forecast to bring in between $120 to $140 million its opening weekend, with $65 to $75 million for “Gladiator II." By comparison, “Barbie" was forecast at $140 to $175 million, and “Oppenheimer" was forecast at $52 to $72 million.

But there’s always room for surprise, experts said. Barbenheimer exceeded the opening weekend predictions, with $162 million for “Barbie" and $82 million for “Oppenheimer."

On Wednesday, “Gladiator II" star Paul Mescal told the Associated Press that his fingers were crossed on Glicked generating Barbenheimer-like dual momentum: “This industry needs a shot in the arm. Those films gave it last year. We hope to do it this year."

Both films will probably do well, but not as a pair, said Ed Saxon, film producer and chair of the Peter Stark Producing Program at the University of Southern California. “I haven’t heard much about [Glicked], and I had heard a lot about Barbenheimer."

View Full Image Some fans have committed to dressing up to watch ‘Gladiator II’ in theaters. Photo: Greg Doherty/Getty Images

Part of it could be timing, Saxon said. The week before Thanksgiving is often busy for audiences, whereas summer days are freer. The two films are also less obvious to pit against each other than “Barbie" and “Oppenheimer," Saxon said, in terms of aesthetic and audience appeal.

Several theater-chain leaders and industry experts said they expected “Gladiator II" to be more of a walk-up success—a film where people will arrive at the theater and purchase same-day tickets—while “Wicked" has seen more large groups purchasing blocks of tickets in advance.

Chains across the country such as Emagine Theatres and Regal Cinemas will distribute special collectors’ items including cups in the shape of gladiator armor, pink and green potion cups, gladiator helmet-shaped popcorn buckets and giant sippy cups shaped like witches’ hats. There are also pink-and-green cocktails, pink popcorn for "Wicked" and discounts on pizza as a promotion for “Gladiator II" (because Rome and pizza—get it?).

“A whole generation has embraced the idea of these novelty collectibles tied to big film franchises," said Jeff Whipple, vice president of advertising, marketing and public relations for Larry H. Miller Megaplex Theatres.

There’s been some confusion about what the weekend should be called, with terms such as “Wickediator" still floating around online. At Showcase Cinemas’ Massachusetts locations, the weekend will be dubbed “WickedGlad," a reference to “wicked" as part of Boston slang. Ten actors clad in full gladiator costumes will roam the mall where the Chestnut Hill, Mass., theater is located, according to the chain’s marketing team, and props from the actual “Wicked" set will be on display in other locations.

“I feel like Glicked has a little bit less momentum than Barbenheimer did," said Kristian Robinson, 31, a New York-based moviegoer working in HR, who did Barbenheimer last summer. For Glicked, he’s seeing both movies twice, staggering his viewings over four days from Wednesday to Saturday. He and his friends have sorted themselves into pink and green-clothed groups for “Wicked," and will change into black and red clothes for “Gladiator II."

View Full Image The press tour for ‘Wicked,’ featuring stars Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, has generated a lot of buzz. According to Sprout Social, the film drew about 1.23 million mentions online from Nov. 1 to Nov. 19. Photo: Saverio Marfia/Getty Images

Hannah Barrett, 30, is committed to a Glicked double feature. She and her friend mainlined “Barbie" and “Oppenheimer" back-to-back last summer with only about two hours between screenings. That was just enough time for Barrett, a Manchester, N.H.-based senior marketing manager, to run home and walk her dog, and her friend to change into a “Barbie"-themed outfit. This year, between “Gladiator II" and “Wicked," they’ve left themselves about an hour and a half.

“I did the ‘Eras Tour,’ so I feel like I can marathon for just about anything at this point," Barrett said.

Between the two films, at least according to social-media mentions, a winner is already beginning to emerge. According to social media analytics firm Sprout Social, “Wicked" drew about 1.23 million mentions online from Nov. 1 to Nov. 19, while “Gladiator II" got about 311,021 mentions in the same period.

Emily Larkin, a 33-year-old communications and marketing worker in Portland, Ore., said she was a little surprised by how many blocks of four seats were still available when she went looking for “Gladiator II" tickets about two weeks ago.

Theater chain leaders confirmed as much: “‘Gladiator,’ we’re having strong sales, which is terrific, but, ‘Wicked’ is clearly outpacing ‘Gladiator,’" Whipple said.

Even if the box office doesn’t go Barbenheimer-nuclear, Robinson still thinks Glicked will be a hot topic.

“I know I’m going to go into work on Monday and everybody will be talking about at least one of the movies," Robinson said.

Write to Ashley Wong at ashley.wong@wsj.com