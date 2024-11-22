Can Hollywood make ‘Glicked’ the next ‘Barbenheimer’?

There’s been some confusion about what the weekend should be called, with terms such as “Wickediator" still floating around online. At Showcase Cinemas’ Massachusetts locations, the weekend will be dubbed “WickedGlad," a reference to “wicked" as part of Boston slang. Ten actors clad in full gladiator costumes will roam the mall where the Chestnut Hill, Mass., theater is located, according to the chain’s marketing team, and props from the actual “Wicked" set will be on display in other locations.