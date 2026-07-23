Can revenue sharing reshape regional cinema's pay model?

Lata Jha
4 min read23 Jul 2026, 01:25 PM IST
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For big southern stars, fees per project can run upwards of ₹100 crore. (HT Photo)
Summary
As producers push back against soaring upfront fees, the revenue-sharing model common in big-budget Hindi films is emerging as a potential template for regional cinema—but the industry remains divided.

Revenue sharing has become a familiar way to finance big-ticket Hindi films, helping producers contain upfront costs while giving top actors a larger share of a film's success. As production budgets swell and revenue streams diversify, the debate is now spilling into regional cinema—but there is little agreement on whether the model can be transplanted wholesale.

Southern film industries, where marquee actors often command outsized fixed fees regardless of box-office performance, remain divided over shifting to backend participation. The debate has gained urgency after the Tamil Film Producers Council staged a one-day token strike on 2 May demanding that leading actors and technicians move away from hefty upfront remuneration toward revenue sharing.

For the industry's biggest stars, fees per project can exceed 100 crore. Yet recent disappointments such as Prabhas' The Raja Saab and Suriya's Kanguva have renewed questions over whether producers should continue paying hefty upfront fees regardless of a film's commercial outcome.

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The question for the industry is no longer whether compensation structures should evolve, but how far and how fast. While some argue that better-aligned incentives would lower production risk, others caution that a uniform model would not work across films of different sizes and economics.

“From a distribution and content economics standpoint, the Hindi film industry has had a relatively more mature relationship with revenue sharing for well over a decade. Leading stars have progressively moved toward backend participation models, which creates a natural alignment between creative contribution and commercial outcome. The risk is shared, and so is the reward,” said Apurv Abhay Modi, managing director and co-founder, Abhāy Group, a diversified conglomerate with presence across digital content, consumer services, financial services, and emerging technologies.

Regional industries, particularly Tamil cinema, are now at a critical inflexion point, he said.

According to Modi, the fixed-remuneration model was designed for an era when theatrical collections dominated film revenues. That equation has changed with the emergence of OTT rights, music rights, brand integrations and other digital revenue streams, but payment structures have largely remained unchanged.

“Producers are absorbing disproportionate financial risk while revenue upside from newer channels takes time to materialise,” he added.

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Beyond blockbuster economics

Industry executives say revenue sharing remains concentrated at the very top of the market, where films benefit from multiple cushions—scale, platform interest and brand partnerships.

The bigger opportunity, they argue, lies in extending the model to mid-budget films, where thinner margins make large fixed payments harder to sustain. A better balance between upfront fees and backend participation could improve production economics, enable more films to be financed and align incentives across stakeholders.

Such arrangements are yet to become common in southern cinema. In contrast, several Hindi stars, including Akshay Kumar, have long adopted revenue-sharing or backend participation models on select projects.

Film producer and distributor Yusuf Shaikh, founder and chief executive of low-cost theatre chain Janta Cinema, said actors across languages stand to benefit if compensation is linked to profits and losses.

“The upside can even be allocated to the actor's next film with the production house,” Shaikh explained.

The global factor

Industry experts note that Hindi cinema historically benefited from an established international distribution network and overseas audience. Regional cinema, however, is increasingly finding similar global traction, with films such as Kantara and RRR demonstrating that local-language titles can generate substantial overseas box-office collections.

That, some argue, strengthens the case for compensation structures that allow actors to participate in a film's long-term success rather than relying primarily on fixed fees.

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“There is no doubt that stars with huge following improve the box-office draw of their films but their monetary compensation must remain in harmony with the total production budget. Lopsided budgetary allocation could occasionally also deprive technicians, writers and other key stakeholders from getting their due,” film producer Anand Pandit said.

Less money for technical innovation, high-quality post-production and effective marketing could further hurt a film's commercial prospects, he added.

“We also must acknowledge that in the film business, the ultimate return on investment (ROI) is volatile and so the traditional “fixed-fee” structure, regardless of the box office outcome, does not work. A profit-sharing arrangement seems more reasonable where financial risks and rewards are equitable,” he added.

About the Author

Lata Jha

Lata writes about the media and entertainment industry for Mint, focusing on everything from traditional film and TV to newer areas like video and audio streaming, including the business and regulatory aspects of both. A journalist for over a decade, she has extensively covered relatively underexplored aspects of what is seen as a glamorous business—from the death of single-screen cinemas in small towns to unreasonable star fees and demands eating into film production budgets and eventually inflating ticket rates. She was early to spot what are now established and ongoing trends such as the slowdown in the OTT business and the surge in the popularity of southern movies, which she continues to spotlight. A regular writer of in-depth, long-form features, her best-read work ranges from critical profiles of companies like Netflix, JioHotstar and Prime Video to takes on sexual harassment and mental health in the entertainment industry. She spends a lot of time watching content, particularly the old-school way in movie theatres, to make sure her writing is embedded in on-ground experience, since she believes the best stories often come from the travesties of directly engaging with and paying for the content that she writes on, and not from celebrity tweets, company releases or listings. A graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism, she has also authored a book on the business of entertainment.

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