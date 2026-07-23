Can revenue sharing reshape regional cinema's pay model?

Revenue sharing has become a familiar way to finance big-ticket Hindi films, helping producers contain upfront costs while giving top actors a larger share of a film's success. As production budgets swell and revenue streams diversify, the debate is now spilling into regional cinema—but there is little agreement on whether the model can be transplanted wholesale.
Southern film industries, where marquee actors often command outsized fixed fees regardless of box-office performance, remain divided over shifting to backend participation. The debate has gained urgency after the Tamil Film Producers Council staged a one-day token strike on 2 May demanding that leading actors and technicians move away from hefty upfront remuneration toward revenue sharing.
For the industry's biggest stars, fees per project can exceed ₹100 crore. Yet recent disappointments such as Prabhas' The Raja Saab and Suriya's Kanguva have renewed questions over whether producers should continue paying hefty upfront fees regardless of a film's commercial outcome.