Canada residents will not be able to access news on Facebook, Instagram; Here's why2 min read 23 Jun 2023, 07:55 AM IST
Meta Platforms, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, will block access to news for all users in Canada due to a bill that requires internet giants to pay news publishers.
Instagram and Facebook users in Canada will not be able to view news as Meta has decided to impose restrictions on news feeds in the country because of a bill. Canada has passed a bill requiring internet giants to pay news publishers. Meta Platforms, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram said it will block access to news for all users in Canada once a parliament-approved legislation.
