Canada's QYOU Media to acquire influencer marketing firm Chtrbox

Curt Marvis, CEO and co-founder of QYOU Media Inc., said, “Our channel in India, The Q, with its massive recent ratings growth shows the power of the right creator led content. When we combine this with Chtrbox’s digital acumen and unparalleled knowledge of the world of influencer marketing, it is truly a match made in heaven. As an added bonus is the ability to integrate various aspects of the Chtrbox business and our talented US influencer marketing teams and leverage the best of all of these capabilities."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}