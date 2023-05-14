Cannes 2023: Anurag Kashyap's 'Freddy' is his first tryst with French Riviera. Check 4 other films representing India3 min read 14 May 2023, 04:53 PM IST
Apart from Kashyap's ‘Freddy’, a Mumbai-set police noir by an indie cinema flag-bearer, a student film from the FTII, and a restored print of a Manipuri classic will formally represent the world’s most productive movie industry, India at Cannes 2023.
Anurag Kashyap's ‘Freddy’ has made to the official selection cut for the 76th Cannes Film Festival, marking the director’s first narrative feature to make the Cannes. Apart from Kashyap's ‘Freddy’, a Mumbai-set police noir by an indie cinema flag-bearer, a student film from the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) and a restored print of a Manipuri classic will formally represent the world’s most productive movie industry, India at Cannes 2023.
