The 76th Cannes Film Festival has kicked off with a star-studded lineup of celebrities from various fields. In addition to luminaries from the Indian film industry, renowned cricketers and politicians have graced the event with their presence.

Among the attendees is former Indian spinner Anil Kumble, who shared a delightful picture with his wife, Chetana Kumble, from the French Riviera on his Instagram account.

The couple looked elegant in their matching black outfits, with Anil donning a black velvet suit and Chetana stunning in a black saree.

Anil captioned the post, "Get set go...#festivaldecannes," generating much admiration and engagement from his followers.

Kumble, along with his wife, was also seen “soaking in the sun" in the south of France.

Notably, the Indian delegation at this prestigious film festival is led by L. Murugan, the Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting. India holds a special place as the Country of Honour, a recognition it received last year.

The 76th Cannes Film Festival, running from May 16 to May 27, promises a plethora of press conferences, photo-calls, and premieres, where international stars will come together to showcase their projects and support the world of cinema.

The festival opened with the premiere of the Louis XV period drama "Jeanne du Barry" featuring Johnny Depp.

Bollywood celebrities such as Sara Ali Khan and Esha Gupta have already graced the red carpet on the first day.

View Full Image Esha Gupta poses for photographers upon arrival at the opening ceremony and the premiere of the film 'Jeanne du Barry' at the 76th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Tuesday, May 16, 2023. (Photo by Scott Garfitt/Invision/AP) (Scott Garfitt/Invision/AP)

Earlier, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Mrunal Thakur and Anurag Kashyap were spotted at the Mumbai airport, radiating excitement as they embarked on their journey to Cannes.

Anurag's noir thriller "Kennedy," starring Rahul Bhat, will have its world premiere as part of the Midnight Screenings section.

Aishwarya, a long-time spokesperson for L'Oreal Paris, will represent the beauty brand once again while Mrunal will make her debut on the renowned red carpet, representing Grey Goose.

As Canned 2023 unfolds, cinephiles and enthusiasts alike eagerly anticipate the mesmerising cinematic experiences and glamorous appearances that are synonymous with the Cannes Film Festival, celebrating the finest achievements in the world of cinema.