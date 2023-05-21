Home/ Industry / Media/  Cannes 2023: Robert De Niro compares his evil new character to ex-US President Donald Trump
Back

Cannes 2023: Robert De Niro compares his evil new character to ex-US President Donald Trump

 1 min read Livemint 21 May 2023, 08:47 PM IST

Stars alongside Leonardo DiCaprio, De Niro's next in Martin Scorsese's epic 'Killers of the Flower Moon' was premiered to rave reviews at the Cannes Film Festival on Saturday.

US actor Robert De Niro waves during a photocall for the film 'Bread and Roses' at the 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, on May 21, 2023. (Photo by Patricia DE MELO MOREIRA / AFP) (AFP)Premium
US actor Robert De Niro waves during a photocall for the film 'Bread and Roses' at the 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, on May 21, 2023. (Photo by Patricia DE MELO MOREIRA / AFP) (AFP)

Legendary Hollywood actor Robert De Niro on 21 May took a jab at former United States President Donald Trump, stating his character in the new film embodied the same kind of 'evil' as the ex-president, reported news agency AFP.

Stars alongside Leonardo DiCaprio, De Niro's next in Martin Scorsese's epic 'Killers of the Flower Moon' was premiered to rave reviews at the Cannes Film Festival on Saturday.

In the film, he plays a real-life dignitary from 1920s rural America, William Hale, who built trust with local Osage Indians and then orchestrated dozens of murders in order to steal their oil-rich land.

"I don't understand a lot about him -- why he betrays them," De Niro admitted to reporters in Cannes.

Referring to the police killing that sparked the Black Lives Matter protest, he said, "But we became a lot more aware after the murder of George Floyd with systemic racism and that's what this is."

"It's the banality of evil, it's the thing we've got to watch out for. We all know who I'm going to talk about -- I won't say his name," De Niro continued.

However, the long-time Trump-hater couldn't hold back. He said, "It's like with Trump -- I had to say it," he said, adding, "There are people who think he could do a good job. Imagine how insane that is."

In the meantime, Leonardo DiCaprio eceived particular praise for his performance as a weak-willed man torn between his love for his Osage Indian wife and the evil plot in which he becomes embroiled.

With agency inputs.

Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 21 May 2023, 08:47 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout