Cannes 2023: Robert De Niro compares his evil new character to ex-US President Donald Trump1 min read 21 May 2023, 08:47 PM IST
Stars alongside Leonardo DiCaprio, De Niro's next in Martin Scorsese's epic 'Killers of the Flower Moon' was premiered to rave reviews at the Cannes Film Festival on Saturday.
Legendary Hollywood actor Robert De Niro on 21 May took a jab at former United States President Donald Trump, stating his character in the new film embodied the same kind of 'evil' as the ex-president, reported news agency AFP.
