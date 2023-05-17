Cannes: French filmmakers, others protest against red carpet for Johnny Depp

Cannes: French filmmakers, others protest against red carpet for Johnny Depp2 min read 17 May 2023, 01:17 AM IST
A friend of Johnny Depp’s ex-wife Amber Hmediaeard, journalist Eve Barlow, started a new hashtag on social media -- #CannesYouNot -- criticising the decision to invite him to Cannes
Protests were building on social media and from French filmmakers on Tuesday ahead of Johnny Depp's red carpet appearance for the opening of the Cannes Film Festival.
