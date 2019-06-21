Indian agencies have brought home a total of four awards on day four of the ongoing Cannes International Festival of Creativity. Of the awards, three Bronze Lions were won by digital agency Dentsu Webchutney while IPG Group owned creative agency FCB Ulka won a single Bronze Lion.

In the Brand Experience and Activation Lions category, Dentsu Webchutney and FCB Ulka won a Bronze Lion each. Dentsu Webchutney won a Bronze Lion for their work on 'Hagglebot' for Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale event. The concept of a Hagglebot was made by the agency in association with creative think tank of search giant called Google Zoo to create an artificial intelligence avatar called Hagglebot. It allowed users to bargain for prices of products instead of merely offering them the item at a discounted rate. The Hagglebot campaign also bought Dentsu Webchutney a Bronze Lion in the Creative eCommerce Lions category.

In the Mobile Lions category, Dentsu Webchutney won a Bronze Lion for their work on Swiggy's 'Voice of Hunger' challenge. The challenge made use of Instagram's voice notes feature and invited users to make noises to send voice notes in the form of food dishes such as a nacho, or kebabs.

Meanwhile, FCB Ulka also won a Bronze Lion for their work with The Millennium School on the 'Open Door Project' in the Brand Experience and Activation Lions category.

The Open Door Project, aimed at inducing private schools to take the lead in creating space for underprivileged children in their schools.

Commemting on the win Rohit Ohri, group chairman and CEO, FCB India said that Open Door is a breakthrough project that seeks to help solve for the education crisis that India is facing. "Over 25 million children don't have access to quality education. Millennium schools and FCB Ulka partnered to promote the idea of 'Second Shift' schools. Schools which opened again after hours to provide underprivileged children quality education. Through this project, we hope to inspire many more schools to open their doors to these young hungry minds. If this project is successful, it has the power to make the future of India much brighter," he added.