India won a Gold Lion on the last day of the Cannes International Festival of Creativity. FCB Ulka became the sole Indian agency that managed to bag the only gold for its entry The Open Door Project for Millennium School.

The campaign won in the Sustainable Development Goals category.

Speaking on the win, Rohit Ohri, Group Chairman and CEO, FCB India, said, "This Gold Lion is true testimony to FCB's creative transformation journey. I'm proud and humbled to have the honour to win India's only Gold Lion of Cannes 2019. WARC Creative 100 named us the Number One creative agency in India. This Gold Lion win reaffirms that we deserve to be there and will stay there, hopefully, for a long time to come."

Prakash, founder, The Open Door Project, said, "I am very happy that The Open Door Project has received this amazing honour of winning a gold at Cannes. This will allow the mission of the project to get the international attention it deserves. The project seeks to eradicate illiteracy in India by opening the doors of hundreds and thousands of schools to children from the under-privileged class. This award will go a long way in getting the message of the Open Door Project to our supporters and other like-minded people and shines a spotlight on what we need to do, to bring literacy and education to the young generation of India."

Meanwhile, creative agency DDB Mudra bagged a Bronze Lion in the Sustainable Development Goals category.

Mudra won a Bronze Lion for their entry titled Project Free Period for Johnson & Johnson's sanitary pads brand Stayfree.

With this, India took a total of 18 Lions home, including a gold, five silver and 12 bronze.

Dentsu Aegis Network is leading the India tally with 33 points. The network's digital agency Dentsu Webchutney also emerged as the most awarded Indian agency, bagging one Silver Lion and five Bronze Lions for its work on Swiggy and Flipkart.

Despite the total entries from India going up to 1,053 this year, they could not outdo last year's haul of 21 metals and two Grand Prix, the top award at the festival.