New Delhi: Indian agencies bagged a total of six awards on day two of the ongoing Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity. The Entertainment Lions for music category saw Grey India winning a Silver Lion for their work on The Barbershop Girls: Shaving Stereotypes. The ad film was produced by Townhouse Productions, Mumbai.

The campaign made for P&G owned shaving brand Gillette shows an inspiring true story of two women who have debunked gender stereotypes to run their father's barber shop in a small Indian village of Banwari Tola in Uttar Pradesh.

Sandipan Bhattacharyya, chief creative officer, Grey Group India said, " This win is significant because the Entertainment category is truly a new frontier of advertising and moves beyond the traditional definition in every sense. We’ve always believed in making our brands a part of popular culture and to be recognized for that is immensely satisfying. We’re privileged to work with clients of the caliber of Karthik and Omkar at P&G and kudos to the incredible creative team at Grey."

Meanwhile, Industry Craft Lions category saw Wunderman Thompson Mumbai, J. Walter Thompson India and J. Walter Thompson Amsterdam win five Bronze Lion awards. Their entry titled 'Blink Test' for the Jimmy Nelson Foundation was produced by Small Fry Productions and it won three Bronze Lions. Wunderman Thompson, JWT India and JWT Amsterdam had another entry for the Jimmy Nelson Foundation titled 'Blink Off' which brought home two Bronze Lions. 'Blink Off' was also produced by Small Fry Productions, Mumbai.

In the Film Craft Lion category, Offroad Films, Mumbai and Publicis Singapore won a Bronze Lion for their work on Vicks - One in a million #TouchOfCare campaign.