Carnival Group forays into cloud kitchen business

This is the first of a four-phase expansion plan over the next two years, as part of which operations at nine locations in five states have started including Huma Kanjur Marg in Mumbai, Green Field and Kariyad in Kerala, Bengaluru and Belgaum in Karnataka, Nasrani Jodhpur, Galaxy Jaipur in Rajasthan, Allahabad and Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh with eight more outlets slated to open in Mumbai and Pune over the next three months. The company will also use a tech-enabled platform to manage the operations of its cloud kitchens.