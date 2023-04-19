New Punjabi film ‘Carry On Jatta 3’ to release on 29 June1 min read 19 Apr 2023, 11:10 AM IST
Post the pandemic, cinemagoers have been giving a tepid response to films in regional languages such as Marathi, Punjabi, Gujarati and Bengali.
A new Punjabi film titled Carry On Jatta 3 directed by Smeep Kang will release in cinemas, on 29 June. It is a sequel to the Carry On Jatta 2. The film stars Gippy Grewal and Sonam Bajwa in lead roles with Gurpreet Ghuggi, Binnu Dhillon, Nasir Chinyoti, Jaswinder Bhalla, B.N.
