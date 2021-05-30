NEW DELHI : Cartoon Network , a WarnerMedia kids’ channel, will launch its latest action-comedy ‘Dabangg-The Animated Series’ on 31 May, with new episodes dropping every day at 12pm.

Animated versions of Bollywood films have long been eyed by television broadcasters and streaming platforms as viable strategies to draw young viewers. Discovery Kids, a division of Discovery Networks Asia Pacific, had earlier announced Fukrey Boyzzz, an animated version of popular Hindi film Fukrey. The show was available in six languages—Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and English. Discovery has also produced Little Singham based on the popular Ajay Devgn-starrer for TV while Nickelodeon had brought out a version of Rohit Shetty’s comedy franchise Golmaal, titled Golmaal Jr, in May 2019.

“Both kids and their families are just going to love this show. Our new animated action-comedy is fun and stars the character Chulbul Pandey—the quirkiest cop in town. It’s been great to work with Cosmos-Maya for yet another highly-promising project," Abhishek Dutta, South Asia Network head for Cartoon Network and POGO, said in a statement.

The Indian animation and visual effects industry that currently commands more than 10% of the global market share, has the potential to scale up to 20-25%, according to a recent media and entertainment industry report by the Boston Consulting Group (BCG) and Confederation of Indian Industry (CII). The two segments, which have together grown 17% from $0.7 billion in 2015 to $1.3 billion in 2019, can create 75,000-1,20,000 jobs over the next five years with their contribution to the nation’s GDP rising by 0.06-0.08% over the same period, the report said.

The push for animation, meanwhile, is based on the success of Hollywood offerings such as The Jungle Book and The Lion King, whose 3-D effects make for immersive big-screen viewing. Outings such as these will play a big role in bringing people back to theatres post the pandemic, industry experts say.

