Case against T-Series MD Bhushan Kumar on allegations of rape

“The woman said she was cheated by him and hence she approached the police," he added. According to him, Kumar has been booked under IPC sections 376 (rape), 420 (cheating), 506 (criminal intimidation), T-Series is a music record label and film production company founded by Gulshan Kumar, also known as the 'Cassette king', who was shot dead in 1997 in Andheri.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}