Censor board does away with fast-track option. It could be a double-edged sword for producers

India's film certification board has ended its tatkal approval process, a paid fast-track mechanism that allowed movies to get certification weeks earlier than the standard timeline. While the move could create a more level playing field by eliminating a premium route often used by larger productions, it also removes a key safety net for producers working against tight release schedules.
The Central Board of Film Certification's (CBFC) tatkal option allowed filmmakers to secure certification in 10-15 days instead of the usual 30-40 days by paying three times the regular fee. Industry executives say its withdrawal will force producers to plan release schedules in advance and leave less room for last-minute delays.
“The impact will depend largely on how efficiently the regular certification process functions going forward,” said film producer Anand Pandit. “The tatkal route gave producers a safety net when release dates were approaching and marketing campaigns had already been locked in. For many producers, it acted as a backup when timelines became tight.”