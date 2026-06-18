Censor board does away with fast-track option. It could be a double-edged sword for producers

Lata Jha
3 min read18 Jun 2026, 11:29 AM IST
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It could also create a level-playing field with smaller filmmakers no longer compelled to pay hefty fee simply to receive certification in a crowded calendar.
Summary
The discontinuation of CBFC's fast track certification option may complicate releases for producers, particularly smaller ones. However, it could level the playing field by ensuring all filmmakers face the same certification timelines, addressing concerns of rising costs for expedited services.

India's film certification board has ended its tatkal approval process, a paid fast-track mechanism that allowed movies to get certification weeks earlier than the standard timeline. While the move could create a more level playing field by eliminating a premium route often used by larger productions, it also removes a key safety net for producers working against tight release schedules.

The Central Board of Film Certification's (CBFC) tatkal option allowed filmmakers to secure certification in 10-15 days instead of the usual 30-40 days by paying three times the regular fee. Industry executives say its withdrawal will force producers to plan release schedules in advance and leave less room for last-minute delays.

“The impact will depend largely on how efficiently the regular certification process functions going forward,” said film producer Anand Pandit. “The tatkal route gave producers a safety net when release dates were approaching and marketing campaigns had already been locked in. For many producers, it acted as a backup when timelines became tight.”

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Filmmakers will now need to factor certification timelines into their release plans much earlier, he added. The scheme had started drifting away from its original purpose. It was meant for exceptional cases, but many filmmakers had begun treating it as the standard route, creating concerns about rising costs.

“What matters now is whether producers can rely on clear and consistent timelines. Everything now depends on how quickly certifications move through the regular system. If the process remains predictable, most producers will adjust. If timelines start slipping, it becomes difficult to hold release dates, especially for smaller films that have little room for delays,” Pandit said.

Release risks

Certification is one of the final steps before a film reaches audiences, and delays at that stage could disrupt release dates, marketing budgets, publicity activities and other post-production work, including visual effects, sound design, and colour grading. These can further compress timelines and complicate release planning.

“This is where smaller and mid-size productions could feel the pinch the most,” said Kaushik Das, founder and CEO of Odia platform AAO NXT. “For a large studio with deep relationships and a release infrastructure built around buffer timelines, absorbing a few extra weeks is manageable. For an independent producer or a regional content creator, the release window is often tightly tied to festivals, school holidays, or platform delivery commitments.”

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Any uncertainty in certification timing ripples into marketing spend, theatre booking, and distributor agreements. The industry will need clarity on what the new standard timeline looks like in practice, Das added.

That said, independent filmmakers and regional content creators may stand to benefit from the move. When the fast-track route existed, it was rarely accessible to a first-time Odia filmmaker or a small Bengali production house, Das said. If the new system processes every film on the same timeline with the same rigour, it removes one more structural advantage that large productions had over smaller ones. That kind of equity matters enormously for the health of regional cinema.

In Hollywood, films are readied nearly six months before release. “Planning in advance will help control costs and ensure there is less stress on the CBFC,” film producer, trade and exhibition expert Girish Johar said. However, he cautioned that films targeting release over the next few months could face challenges if production schedules have not adequately accounted for the longer certification process.

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About the Author

Lata Jha

Lata writes about the media and entertainment industry for Mint, focusing on everything from traditional film and TV to newer areas like video and audio streaming, including the business and regulatory aspects of both. A journalist for over a decade, she has extensively covered relatively underexplored aspects of what is seen as a glamorous business—from the death of single-screen cinemas in small towns to unreasonable star fees and demands eating into film production budgets and eventually inflating ticket rates. She was early to spot what are now established and ongoing trends such as the slowdown in the OTT business and the surge in the popularity of southern movies, which she continues to spotlight. A regular writer of in-depth, long-form features, her best-read work ranges from critical profiles of companies like Netflix, JioHotstar and Prime Video to takes on sexual harassment and mental health in the entertainment industry. She spends a lot of time watching content, particularly the old-school way in movie theatres, to make sure her writing is embedded in on-ground experience, since she believes the best stories often come from the travesties of directly engaging with and paying for the content that she writes on, and not from celebrity tweets, company releases or listings. A graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism, she has also authored a book on the business of entertainment.

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