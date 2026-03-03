Podcasts and AI content amplify reputation risks for celebrities like Allu Arjun

“Podcasts and YouTube commentary have increasingly become flashpoints for defamation disputes because of their informal tone and rapid virality. The risks are higher today not only due to easy access to publishing tools and algorithm-driven amplification, but also because platform design often rewards engagement-maximising content. Meaning that sensational, controversial, or provocative claims are more likely to be boosted, clipped, and widely circulated out of context,” said Aishwarya Kaushiq, partner, disputes team, BTG Advaya.