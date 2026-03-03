Podcasts and AI content amplify reputation risks for celebrities like Allu Arjun

Lata Jha
5 min read3 Mar 2026, 11:56 AM IST
Digital content formats have significantly expanded the area for reputational risk for celebrities. (PTI)
Allu Arjun’s legal action spotlights how podcasts and social media can rapidly amplify reputational risks. Viral claims and AI-generated content can dent endorsements and contracts, forcing celebrities to adopt swift legal and management countermeasures.

The recent controversy involving actor Allu Arjun taking legal action against a brand strategist over remarks made on a podcast has spotlighted a growing challenge for celebrities: reputational risk in the age of podcasts, short-form videos and AI-generated content.

The episode underlines how informal digital formats—often driven by virality and algorithmic amplification—have widened the exposure of public figures to allegations that can quickly spiral into legal and commercial consequences.

Last month, a brand strategist on a podcast claimed Arjun’s team had issued a list of 42 dos and don’ts while conducting interviews with him, including not looking into his eyes or shaking hands with him. The actor’s team refuted the claims and initiated legal action following which the strategist retracted her statement.

As a celebrity’s image becomes more valuable in the digital economy, even unverified claims that go viral can lead to suspended endorsements, contract disputes and legal action. As a result, managers and legal teams are having to act faster than ever.

The digital flashpoint

Industry experts say such incidents illustrate how podcasts, product reviews and expose-style YouTube and Instagram Reels content increasingly frame celebrities as difficult or unethical. The risks are compounded by AI-generated deepfakes that create false scenarios involving public figures.

“Podcasts and YouTube commentary have increasingly become flashpoints for defamation disputes because of their informal tone and rapid virality. The risks are higher today not only due to easy access to publishing tools and algorithm-driven amplification, but also because platform design often rewards engagement-maximising content. Meaning that sensational, controversial, or provocative claims are more likely to be boosted, clipped, and widely circulated out of context,” said Aishwarya Kaushiq, partner, disputes team, BTG Advaya.

However, the legal threshold is crossed only when speech moves from fair opinion to false factual assertions that unlawfully harm reputation, Kaushiq added.

Filter-free era

The digital space has completely removed the traditional filters that used to protect a celebrity’s image, said Rajnish Rawat, co-founder and CEO at Social Pill, a digital marketing agency.

In the past, stories went through editors or publicists who fact-checked them. Now, with the explosion of long-form podcasts and raw social media clips, anyone with a microphone can share a personal anecdote or a rumour that reaches millions in minutes.

In the Allu Arjun case, even though the brand strategist has now issued a public apology and retracted the statement as incorrect, the initial damage to his reputation was significant.

Recently, actors like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Vivek Oberoi and Ranveer Singh have had to approach the courts to stop AI-generated videos or fake accounts from tarnishing their image.

“What is fuelling this is the audience’s hunger for raw, behind-the-scenes content, which encourages guests on digital platforms to share controversial or exaggerated stories to gain engagement,” Rawat added. As a result, legal and management teams have had to become much more aggressive, he pointed out. It is no longer enough to just send a polite request to take down a video.

“Management teams are using digital listening tools to catch these clips early. By catching a viral Reel in its first few hours, they can counter the narrative or issue a legal notice before it becomes mainstream news,” he said.

Commercial fallout

To be sure, statements in any format, framed as insider disclosures of misconduct, or of unreasonable behaviour can have direct and quantifiable consequences on a celebrity’s commercial value.

In contemporary media economics, a celebrity’s “image” is a monetizable asset that has long-term brand equity, according to Gaurav Sahay, founding partner, Arthashastra Legal.

“From a legal and commercial standpoint, such statements can trigger consequences wherein endorsement and advertising contracts that typically contain morality clauses, reputation protection provisions, and termination for disrepute triggers. Even an apprehension of reputational spillover causes suspension, withholding payments, or termination of agreements,” Sahay said.

Most endorsement agreements contain morality clauses that permit suspension or termination if the celebrity’s public image is adversely affected, agreed Vishal Gehrana, advocate, Karanjawala & Co.

“Companies are risk-averse. They will distance themselves if association appears commercially unsafe. The impact is not limited to endorsements. Producers consider reputational climate while investing in high-budget films. International distributors assess risk. Even negotiations for future projects can be influenced by perception. As is often said in commercial circles, goodwill is slow to build and swift to erode,” Gehrana added.

Legal arsenal

To be sure, measures against such defamation are legal, contractual and technological in equal measure.

On the legal front, the framework remains robust. Criminal defamation has been retained under the BNS (Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita), and the right to reputation remains an integral facet of Article 21. Platforms are also approached through statutory grievance mechanisms for removal of defamatory content.

Parallelly, public figures employ digital monitoring tools to detect emerging controversies before they spiral. Contractually, endorsement agreements have become more nuanced, incorporating detailed representations, indemnities and termination rights.

“On the contractual side, talent managers now routinely pre-approve talking points before media appearances, insist on recording-consent clauses, and in many cases demand prior review of podcast edits before content goes live,” said Prakhar Srivastava, vice-president—financial planning and corporate strategy, White Rivers Media, a digital agency.

However, challenges remain. “Legal standards are still evolving as courts struggle to draw the line between satire and defamation online. Operationally, agencies are deploying social-listening tools to detect spikes in negative sentiment within hours of a controversy surfacing. This allows them to step in with PR or legal help before the story gets out of control,” Srivastava added.

