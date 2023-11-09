Celebrities ring in weddings with media deals, videos, sponsorships
Celebrities in India are forging partnerships with brands and music labels for their weddings, creating special wedding songs and sharing exclusive content with the public. Such deals can range from ₹1.5 crore to ₹10 crore, providing significant revenue opportunities.
New Delhi: Indian film, music, and sports celebrities are actively capitalizing on their weddings through a diverse array of partnerships. While many celebrities get brands to sponsor attires, jewellery or venues, actor Parineeti Chopra and playback singer Neha Kakkar have forged alliances with music labels to produce special wedding songs. Separately, actors Nayanthara and Richa Chadha are working to create full-length documentaries around their nuptials.