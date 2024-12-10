Industry
Celebrities hit back at social media trolls with defamation suits to safeguard their reputations
SummaryWith the surge of social media, Indian celebrities are filing more defamation suits against media outlets to safeguard their reputations. Legal experts highlight the challenges posed by rapid content dissemination and the anonymity of users, making celebrities vulnerable to harmful claims.
Celebrities are increasingly considering filing suits against media platforms that carry defamatory content by trolls, having become more cognisant of the damage that can be caused as the dissemination and consumption of content on the Internet surges.
