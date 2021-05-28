Celebrities take digital detox to avoid covid anxiety

Bollywood celebrities are also human and may be going through their own share of anxiety or ‘languishing’ in their own way, Lulu Raghavan, brand expert and managing director Landor Associates, pointed out. With all film and web projects on hold and costs being reworked, film business in India is set for major change. “Social media is a double-edged sword and while it can be beneficial sometimes, there is also a lot of vile out there. Many of these celebrities may have seen others getting trolled because any kind of privilege, at this point, looks bad and they may feel everything will be misconstrued, so it’s fair to want to take a digital break," Raghavan said.