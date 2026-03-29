Monetizing love: How celebrity weddings drive brand visibility and engagement

Lata Jha
4 min read29 Mar 2026, 04:20 PM IST
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The wedding of Telugu movie stars Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna was followed by a campaign by wedding fashion brand Manyavar-Mohey. Soon after, the actors announced a film titled Ranabali, scheduled for release this September.
Summary
Celebrity weddings are now high-value marketing ecosystems, where brand deals, influencer buzz and timed campaigns turn personal milestones into sustained commercial opportunity. 

From influencers leading media strategy to an avalanche of brands enabling monetization, the celebrity wedding economy has grown more complex than ever before.

What began last decade as endorsements for wedding-wear brands by ‘it’ couples like actor Anushka Sharma and her husband Virat Kohli has now evolved into a layered commercial ecosystem. Staggered picture drops by celebrities getting married are only the tip of the iceberg. Influencer content, often appearing as organic ‘fan accounts’, sustains the buzz far longer.

Couples increasingly enter brand partnerships across fashion, jewellery, beauty and hospitality—gaining visibility through outfits, venues and curated wedding imagery. The curated buzz is then leveraged to announce upcoming films or campaigns that ride the spike in social media attention.

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Recent examples include the wedding of Telugu movie stars Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna, followed by a campaign by wedding fashion brand Manyavar-Mohey starring them as brand ambassadors. Soon after, the actors announced a film titled Ranabali, scheduled for release this September.

Industry experts say this wedding-marketing economy is here to stay and will help ‘power couples’ command even higher brand value after they are married.

Cultural IP

“Celebrity weddings today are more high-attention cultural IP waiting to be monetized. The playbook is fairly clear and the money usually flows through distinct layers,” Megha Marwah, vice president–strategy at digital agency White Rivers Media said.

The first of these, according to Marwah, is content rights, where platforms increasingly explore exclusive wedding footage or documentary-style storytelling. Then comes brand storytelling, where fashion and clothing brands move in with campaigns featuring the couple, effectively turning the wedding itself into the creative asset. Finally, social amplification drives engagement through sponsored posts, creator collaborations and brand integrations.

“The wedding becomes a storytelling nucleus, one moment that powers advertising, entertainment and social media all at once. The real strategy lies in narrative sequencing. Teams stagger content releases, wedding visuals first, then brand campaigns, then professional announcements. That structure extends the lifecycle of the wedding from a two-day event into weeks of cultural and commercial visibility,” Marwah said.

To be sure, the structure can vary. Some brands pay endorsement-style fees, while others work through high-value barter deals (couture, jewellery, luxury stays, and so on). Depending on the celebrity, associations can run into crores when you factor in visibility and media coverage.

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Emphasizing that the company’s essence lies in being an indispensable part of significant life milestones, Vedant Modi, chief revenue officer, Vedant Fashions Ltd (that owns the Mohey brand) said in a statement that the campaign featuring Mandanna and Deverakonda is meant to reflect the spirit that ‘celebrate(s) the beauty of two unique personalities coming together.’

Social surge

“Celebrity weddings have always attracted media attention, but social media has made them far more powerful marketing moments. A single wedding post can reach tens of millions of people and generate massive earned media,” said Aditya Sharma, senior client servicing at digital marketing agency BC Web Wise.

For brands, the appeal lies in the emotional and cultural relevance of the moment. “We’re now seeing more structured strategies around this, that is, timed announcements, influencer content around wedding looks, and sometimes linking the buzz to upcoming film or brand launches,” Sharma said.

New strategies revolve around turning weddings into planned content moments. Celebrities time film or brand announcements around spikes in attention, release curated content in phases to sustain conversations, and integrate brands organically through outfits, jewellery or venues.

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Influencers amplify the moment by breaking down wedding looks and experiences across platforms. For actors, this coordinated approach extends wedding buzz into film promotions, brand visibility and sustained engagement.

Couple branding

To be sure, monetizing celebrity weddings is not entirely new. International celebrities have long sold exclusive photo rights to magazines or partnered with media outlets for coverage.

What has changed in India is the scale enabled by social media. Today, a celebrity wedding can dominate Instagram, entertainment media and fan communities for days, sometimes weeks.

“From a business perspective, that kind of concentrated attention is extremely valuable. For celebrities, the wedding often becomes a moment to reposition themselves as a “couple brand,” which can open up joint endorsements and collaborations that may not have existed earlier. For brands, it is an opportunity to associate with a cultural moment that audiences are already deeply invested in,” said Amit Dhawan, co-founder of Crack’d, a user-generated content and influencer marketing agency and Vibetheory, an AI-first creative and digital transformation company.

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