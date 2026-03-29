From influencers leading media strategy to an avalanche of brands enabling monetization, the celebrity wedding economy has grown more complex than ever before.
Monetizing love: How celebrity weddings drive brand visibility and engagement
SummaryCelebrity weddings are now high-value marketing ecosystems, where brand deals, influencer buzz and timed campaigns turn personal milestones into sustained commercial opportunity.
From influencers leading media strategy to an avalanche of brands enabling monetization, the celebrity wedding economy has grown more complex than ever before.
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