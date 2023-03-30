NEW DELHI : Weddings are always grand, but the intrigue around getting a glimpse into the high-stakes world of nuptials of the rich and famous have thrown up an opportunity for over-the-top streaming platforms. And, to get more eyeballs by sharing a piece of a celebrity’s life, they are trying to buy the rights to real-life celebrity weddings.

While Disney+ Hotstar has live streamed actor Hansika Motwane’s wedding, Netflix is all set to go live with Tamil star Nayanthara’s wedding. There are reports of Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra considering selling the rights to their wedding, too.

Media industry experts said viewers are increasingly seeking an emotional connect with personal events instead of fictional programming. It’s also a win-win for celebrities needing social media validation and fan following.

“Indians are captivated by weddings since they are one of the most significant events in a person’s life and a wedding in one’s family is grander than any festival. The craze has only grown with the rise of smartphones linked to social media for sharing and consuming information. A celebrity wedding or a peek into the life of a celebrity has a higher degree of fascination that thrives primarily on the lives of cricket and Bollywood stars ," Manika Juneja, managing partner, Dentsu Creative, said.

Earlier, publications and TV channels bought the content rights, but following the rise of streaming platforms, and the investment that has gone into this category, OTT is becoming the default choice to serve the interests of the audience Juneja said. “Celebrity weddings also offer an opportunity for OTT audiences to indulge in fantasy and escapism. They provide a break from the routine and monotony of everyday life and transport viewers into a world of romance, glamour and luxury, as well as help them pick up fashion and lifestyle trends that they would like to follow," she added.

Juneja’s views were echoed by a senior OTT executive. “Unscripted titles, including those centred on the lives of celebrities or glamorous figures, are finding a draw," he added.

With season II of Indian Matchmaking featuring in Netflix’s Top 10 on TV across 13 countries, Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives season-II making it to the Top 10 in India for four weeks since its August 2022 launch only reflects the trend.

Netflix, which has witnessed increasing interest for shows like Dubai Bling, I Am Georgina from Spain, Selling Sunset, Bling Empire and Love is Blind, is set to air a dating show, IRL - In Real Love, and Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale which will feature all the events leading up to the actor’s wedding to filmmaker Vignesh Shivan.

Celebrity weddings, their lives, and lifestyle have had large viewership on digital regardless of the format, Shahir Muneer, founder director at Divo, a Chennai-based music and media firm, said. “Earlier, page 3 coverage on print gave a sneak peek into the lives of those who were spotted at night outs and events. It is an extension of the same...," Muneer added.