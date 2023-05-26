Celine Dion cancels European stretch of her world tour, cites medical condition

Celine Dion cancels European stretch of her world tour, cites medical condition1 min read 26 May 2023, 08:56 PM IST
The announcement comes four months after the 55-year-old Quebecoise singer said she was diagnosed with a rare neurological disorder called stiff-person syndrome.
Renowned Canadian pop singer Celine Dion on 26 May announced she was canceling the European stretch of her world tour citing medical condition that makes it difficult for her to perform, reported Reuters.
