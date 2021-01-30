Centre allows 100% occupancy at cinema halls from 1 Feb

New Delhi: The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has allowed 100% occupancy in multiplexes and cinema halls beginning February, it said in a statement on Saturday. This should come as a relief to movie theatres that were shut for seven months last year owing to coronavirus pandemic and have been struggling with low attendance and few new offerings since reopening.

“100% capacity permitted in cinema halls from 1st February. Hope this can open the floodgates for films to announce their release dates and bring audiences back to cinemas in massive numbers," film distributor and exhibitor Akshaye Rathi tweeted.

The ministry also issued standard operating procedures (SOPs) to be followed in cinema halls which stated that no films shall be screened in containment zones. Also, all staff and viewers will have to follow measures such as adequate physical distancing of at least six feet, use face covers or face masks at all times and install Aarogya Setu App on their phones.

Efforts shall be made to avoid overcrowding in the common areas, lobbies and washrooms during the intermission, the ministry statement added. Audiences may be encouraged to avoid movement during the intermission. Longer intermissions may be used to allow audience seated in different rows of the auditorium to move in a staggered manner. Staggered show timings shall be followed for multiple screens to avoid crowding.

The movie theatres will have to be sanitised after every screening. Temperature setting of all air conditioning devices should be in the range of 24-30°C, among other precautionary measures.

Trade analysts have emphasised that a revision in seating capacity will be a big positive for cinema industry and lead to release date announcements for big-ticket Hindi films. Given that it takes a minimum of three weeks of marketing for big-ticket Hindi film to hit screens, a major star vehicle like Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi could arrive in cinemas for the Holi weekend. While regional industries, including those in the south, have been lining up films for theatrical release banking on fan base in their native states, Bollywood producers have so far waited for pan-India theatre re-openings and revision in seating capacity limits.

According to a recent KPMG report, the film segment will contract by 67% over FY21, registering revenues of ₹6,100 crore versus ₹18,300 crore the previous year. More than 1,000 theatres, especially single screens across India, have downed shutters over the last year as a combination of big and medium-budget films bypassed theatrical release to go directly to video streaming platforms.

