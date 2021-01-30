Centre allows 100% occupancy at cinema halls from 1 Feb

Trade analysts have emphasised that a revision in seating capacity will be a big positive for cinema industry and lead to release date announcements for big-ticket Hindi films. Given that it takes a minimum of three weeks of marketing for big-ticket Hindi film to hit screens, a major star vehicle like Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi could arrive in cinemas for the Holi weekend. While regional industries, including those in the south, have been lining up films for theatrical release banking on fan base in their native states, Bollywood producers have so far waited for pan-India theatre re-openings and revision in seating capacity limits.