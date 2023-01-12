Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper
Home / Industry / Media /  Centre bans six YouTube channels for fake news peddling

Centre bans six YouTube channels for fake news peddling

1 min read . 08:37 PM ISTSwati Luthra
In an earlier major action, on 20 December, 2022, the unit had exposed three channels peddling fake news. Photo: iStock

  • The Fact Check Unit released six separate Twitter threads having over 100 fact-checks to counter the fake news spread by these channels, I&B Ministry said

NEW DELHI :The PIB Fact Check Unit (FCU) of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting exposed six YouTube channels that were working in a coordinated manner and spreading false information.   

NEW DELHI :The PIB Fact Check Unit (FCU) of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting exposed six YouTube channels that were working in a coordinated manner and spreading false information.   

“The Fact Check Unit released six separate Twitter threads having over 100 fact-checks to counter the fake news spread by these channels," I&B Ministry said in a press release.   

“The Fact Check Unit released six separate Twitter threads having over 100 fact-checks to counter the fake news spread by these channels," I&B Ministry said in a press release.   

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 14 Days Free Trial

The six YouTube channels were found to be operating as part of a coordinated disinformation network, had nearly 20 lakh subscribers and their videos have been watched over 51 crore times, the ministry added.   

The YouTube channels exposed by the PIB Fact Check unit spread fake news about the elections, proceedings in the Supreme Court and Parliament of India, functioning of the Government of India, etc.  

“Examples include false claims regarding ban on Electronic Voting Machines, and false statements attributed to senior Constitutional functionaries including the President of India, Chief Justice of India," the ministry said.   The channels are part of a fake news economy that thrives on monetization of fake news. 

The channels use fake, clickbait and sensational thumbnails and images of television news anchors of TV channels to mislead the viewers to believe that the news was authentic and drive traffic to their channels in order to monetize the videos published by them.   

This is the second such action from the PIB FCU where entire channels are busted for spreading false information. 

MINT PREMIUMSee All

In an earlier major action, on 20 December, 2022, the unit had exposed three channels peddling fake news.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Swati Luthra

Swati Luthra writes on climate change, water, environment and forest issues for Mint. A graduate in Psychology, Swati has been mapping India’s policy initiatives to help meet the pledges made at CoP-26 including achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2070.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
OPEN IN APP