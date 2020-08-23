Home >Industry >Media >Centre releases SOPs for resumption of shooting of films, TV serials
Union Minister Prakash Javadekar. (PTI)
  • Shooting for films and TV serials was suspended following the outbreak of the novel coronavirus
  • Prakash Javadekar hoped that the release of the SOPs will not only lead to resumption of shooting of films and TV serials, but also generate employment.

NEW DELHI : Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar on Sunday announced the release of standard operating procedures (SOPs) for resuming shooting of films and TV programmes.

These SOPs have been finalised after consulting the health and home ministries, he said.

Shooting of films and TV serials can be started using these SOPs issued in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the minister said.

Sharing details of the SOPs, Javadekar said barring those who are in front of cameras all others will have to wear masks.

He hoped that the release of the SOPs will not only lead to resumption of shooting of films and TV serials, but also generate employment.

Shooting for films and TV serials was suspended following the outbreak of the novel coronavirus.

