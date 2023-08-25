Centre warns against surrogate gaming ads3 min read 25 Aug 2023, 10:15 PM IST
The ministry had also issued similar advisories in June and October last year, as well as March this year, on this matter.
New Delhi: The ministry of information and broadcasting (I&B) on Friday issued an advisory, warning the media, social media platforms and related parties against enabling and carrying advertisements run by online real-money gaming (RMG) firms. It warned the parties concerned of “appropriate actions" under “various statutes" in a bid to prevent both direct and surrogate advertising of games that may qualify as betting or gambling.