Chadwick Boseman’s career amplified black culture, history

Recent projects of Mr. Boseman’s and new ones he had put in motion offer glimpses of his unfulfilled potential in Hollywood. Following his performance in Spike Lee’s “Da 5 Bloods" as a Vietnam War soldier whose death bonds his comrades, Mr. Boseman will be seen in an adaptation of the August Wilson play “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom," which Netflix plans to release later this year. He starred as a trumpeter in a band led by the title character, played by Viola Davis. She was among the actor’s many co-stars and admirers who paid tribute to him, including Denzel Washington, who once helped pay for the former Howard University student to attend an acting program at Oxford.