New Delhi: Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor’s Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui is looking to finish its first week in theatres with box office collections of ₹18 crore. The comedy-drama has been directed by Abhishek Kapoor.

Trade website Box Office India said the film is unlikely to have long legs post the first week given the release of big films like Allu Arjun’s Pushpa: The Rise-Part One, Spider-Man: No Way Home, sports drama ’83 and The Matrix Resurrections this week onwards. The film that was targeted primarily at a north Indian audience will record the best numbers post the pandemic in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram after Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi but even these collections are far lower than they should be. Delhi city is heading for a lifetime figure of ₹4 crore.

To be sure, this is the second film of Khurrana’s to perform below par at the box office given that he has seen a good run over the past few years with hits such as Bareilly Ki Barfi (Rs. 34.02 crore), Shubh Mangal Saavdhan (Rs. 41.98 crore), Andhadhun (Rs. 73.37 crore), Badhaai Ho (Rs. 134.46 crore), Article 15 (Rs. 65.25 crore), Dream Girl (Rs. 139.37 crores) and Bala (Rs. 110.97 crore). His theatrical last release Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan had also failed to get much traction, while comedy-drama Gulabo Sitabo was released directly on an OTT platform owing to the pandemic.

Khurrana made his film acting debut in 2012 with Shoojit Sircar's romantic comedy Vicky Donor, which he followed up with flops such as Nautanki Saala (2013), Bewakoofiyaan (2014) and Hawaizaada (2015). His career took a turn when he starred opposite newcomer Bhumi Pednekar in Sharat Katariya's romantic drama Dum Laga Ke Haisha (2015), close on the heels of which he appeared in other new-age films such as romantic-comedy dramas Bareilly Ki Barfi and Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, both of which released in 2017 and were commercially successful.

