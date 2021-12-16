‘Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui’ closes first week at 18 crore

Trade website Box Office India said the film is unlikely to have long legs post the first week given the release of big films like Allu Arjun’s Pushpa: The Rise-Part One, Spider-Man: No Way Home, sports drama ’83 and The Matrix Resurrections this week onwards. The film that was targeted primarily at a north Indian audience will record the best numbers post the pandemic in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram after Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi but even these collections are far lower than they should be. Delhi city is heading for a lifetime figure of ₹4 crore.