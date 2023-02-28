Channels in a fix over social messaging

Channels in a fix over social messaging3 min read . 01:00 AM IST
TV networks worry that the public service broadcasting rules will push more viewers to switch away from linear television
New Delhi: Television networks are concerned about declining ratings due to the new public service broadcasting (PSB) rules mandated by the information and broadcasting ministry.
While several shows already address issues such as women’s empowerment and illiteracy, broadcasters worry that the new regulations, which may get tighter with time, may result in more preachy or nationalistic content. This TV networks predict will encourage more younger, urban viewers to switch away from linear television.
“All broadcasters are already touching upon issues related to women or inequality in society in some form or another. The government view seems to be to make it more overt, and we fear that it could translate into preachy or political content," said a senior executive at a broadcast network, adding that there are concerns in the industry that norms around public service messaging could become even stricter with time, as the Lok Sabha elections come closer. While smaller players will have access to a ready repository of content that the government has said can be shared across networks, bigger entities are worried this may put off a large section of viewers, many of whom are already lured by web content. “The ministry could always say we’re not doing enough," the person added.
Spokespeople for networks such as Disney Star, Sony, Zee and Viacom18 did not respond to Mint’s queries on the possible implications of mandatory public service broadcasting.
In an earlier interview, K. Madhavan, president of Indian Broadcasting and Digital Foundation and country manager for Disney Star, had said broadcasters are in the entertainment business, and most of their programmes or serials come with a positive message. “What more do you want us to do? We are not public service broadcasters," he had said.
Mansi Datta, chief client officer and office head, north and east, Wavemaker India, agreed there is concern within the industry on two fronts, the additional cost of production of such content and whether it could lead to a loss of eyeballs. “Such content, while relevant, may not be seen as entertaining, so the challenge is to come up with interesting and innovative ways of saying these things," Datta said. Content writers will have to reimagine some parts of their story to include these themes, agreed Chandrashekhar Mantha, partner, Deloitte India. “The programming teams are now evaluating how thematically the recommended areas of national significance can be embedded in the story or how existing content can fit within these themes that can be used for re-runs," Mantha said.
The advisory provides some much-needed relaxation and clarity, such as permission to modulate existing content to embed public service broadcasting obligation themes within them and not demand standalone programming, Ranjana Adhikari, partner, technology, media and communications at legal firm IndusLaw said.
“The PSB Obligation is still something that adds to the woes of the broadcasting industry. At a time when TV broadcast is losing subscribers and over-the-top (OTT) Internet content is taking away revenues, the PSB Obligation adds yet another burden to the already heavily regulated broadcast industry. It also lends new weight to the industry’s long-standing demand for a level playing field with the OTT players – the latter has not been brought within the ambit of the PSB Obligation," Adhikari pointed out. Though the advisory doesn’t prescribe any specific penalty for non-compliance with the PSB Obligation, the penalties prescribed under the guidelines may apply depending on the I&B ministry’s assessment of the nature and gravity of contravention, she said.