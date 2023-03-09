Channels take a $3-bn hit from piracy of popular daily soaps and live sports

New Delhi: Television broadcasters in India are looking at losses of almost $3 billion from cable piracy, according to professional services network Deloitte, that has not been recognised as a separate offence by the Cable Television Networks (Regulation) Act. Popular daily soaps and live sports are regularly hit with pirates being able to crack codes of DTH boxes and retransmit them through rogue websites and content aggregator apps. Further, these players make money through advertising by gaming and betting companies that may have been banned otherwise. On the other hand, broadcasters that file three to four complaints every month are at the mercy of authorised police personnel who have far too much on their plate.

