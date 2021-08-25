Charlie Watts, the influential longtime drummer for the Rolling Stones, has died. He was 80 years old.

Mr. Watts died at a London hospital on Tuesday surrounded by his family, his spokesperson said in a statement.

“Charlie was a cherished husband, father and grandfather and also as a member of The Rolling Stones one of the greatest drummers of his generation," the statement said.

Earlier this month, the band said Mr. Watts was unlikely to perform with his bandmates when they resumed their “No Filter" tour because he was recovering from an undisclosed medical issue.

Steve Jordan, a veteran drummer and music producer who has worked closely with Rolling Stones guitarist Keith Richards, was tapped to fill in.

“For once my timing has been a little off," Mr. Watts said in a statement earlier this month. “I am working hard to get fully fit but I have today accepted on the advice of the experts that this will take a while."

Since joining the Stones in 1963, a year after the band was formed, Mr. Watts hadn’t missed a show, according to Rolling Stone magazine. He underwent treatment for throat cancer in 2004.

Mr. Watts is widely considered one of the most important drummers in the history of rock ’n’ roll.

“I don’t know a single drummer that hasn’t studied what Charlie does, and I haven’t heard of a single one who has been able to pull it off," said Daniel J. Levitin, a professor emeritus of psychology and behavioral neuroscience at McGill University and author of “This Is Your Brain on Music."

Deeply influenced by jazz, his inimitable drumming style helped define the sound of the Rolling Stones by giving it a sense of swing. On songs such as “Tumbling Dice" from the Rolling Stones’ 1972 masterpiece “Exile on Main St.," for example, he played slightly behind the beat, giving the song a slinky, sexy groove as memorable as its lyrics and guitar riffs.

While most Stones songs are credited to singer Mick Jagger and Mr. Richards, Mr. Watts indirectly played a role in the band’s songwriting, too, by acting as a foil for Mr. Richards as he jammed and tinkered with anchoring riffs.

“To me what was amazing about the Stones was Charlie’s drumming—which always sounded to me like a train that was about to go off the rails but it never does," said Mr. Levitin. “That makes it really exciting and scrappy. It avoided the kind of perfection sheen that characterized a lot of bands."

Compared with his rowdier bandmates, who have been known for their drug-taking and jet-setting, Mr. Watts had the image of the mature Stone, providing a reliable backbone for the group, as symbolized by his sartorial flair—though he too struggled with substance-abuse issues in the 1980s.

Charles Robert Watts was born June 2, 1941, in London, and grew up in the northwest neighborhood of Wembley, where he would later perform sold-out stadium concerts. By the time he was 16, Mr. Watts was drumming in jazz groups and frequented London clubs, according to a biography provided by his spokesman.

He initially turned down an invitation to join the Rolling Stones, continuing to work as a graphic designer at an advertising agency. But six months later, in January 1963, Mr. Watts made his first appearance with the band at the Flamingo Club in London’s Soho. He finally gave up his graphic design job after the band was signed to Decca Records, and would remain behind his drum kit for more than 50 years.

Colleagues across the music industry paid tribute Tuesday to Mr. Watts on social media.

“Charlie Watts was the ultimate drummer," Elton John posted on Twitter. “The most stylish of men, and such brilliant company."

Paul McCartney, in a video posted online, called Mr. Watts steady as a rock. “Love you Charlie. I’ve always loved you," he said.

Beatles drummer Ringo Starr posted a photo of the two legendary drummers together, writing, “#God bless Charlie Watts we’re going to miss you man."

