NEW DELHI : It’s a terribly cluttered week at the movies and there is much to choose from, for the audiences.

Chhapaak directed by Meghna Gulzar, and starring Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey scores because Padukone comes through with a solid, realised performance, says The Indian Express. It is not just putting the focus on the ravaged-skin-with a missing ear-and-nostril, but reflecting a mix of pain, anger, resignation, and finally, arriving at some kind of resolution. What also saves the film from becoming a preachy, let’s-stand-up-for-these-poor-girls cause-mongering, which it could well have sunk into, is its determinedly grounded air.

The 2019 Malayalam movie Uyare, about a commercial pilot whose boyfriend disfigures her, succeeded only partially in maintaining the balance between reality and wish fulfilment. Chhapaak runs into the same trouble sometimes as it presents a life-altering moment of horror as a tale of hard-earned progress, says Scroll. Chhapaak has some clunky execution and earnest speechifying, but its intention – to bring the crime of acid attacks to mainstream attention – is brave and commendable. This makes the movie hard to watch but also hard to turn away from.

Tanhaji- The Unsung Warrior starring Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan and Kajol, directed by Om Raut is a treat for the eye, if not the mind, says NDTV. Raut, making his Hindi-language debut, confuses scale with cinematic finesse. To his credit, however, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is not devoid of visual flourishes. Most of them are a result of the work of the CGI technicians and the 3D cinematography by Japan-born, US-trained Keiko Nakahara. Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is impressively mounted and the climactic sequences are first-rate. But too much artifice and too little authenticity is the film's bane.

The real meat of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is the climactic strike and ensuing battle. The rest of the narrative falls weak in relation on grounds of both engagement and significance. Most of it is just setting up the plot and explaining the background. The leading man, though undoubtedly an unsung warrior, as the title suggests, comes across as rather one-dimensional.

Rajinikanth’s Darbar co-starring Nayanthara and Suniel Shetty directed by AR Murugadoss is a barely okay action drama, says Film Companion. Murugadoss wanted to make another pacy thriller like Thuppakki, but the dramatic beats keep weighing him down. The film falls in a no-man’s land. The drama isn’t powerful enough. The action isn’t punchy enough. Rajinikanth is not bad-- only because the film doesn’t give him the scope to be much good. He goes through the motions, too – though, as always, he owns the screen.

For the Hollywood fans, American comedy Like a Boss directed by Miguel Arteta starring Tiffany Haddish, Rose Byrne, Jennifer Coolidge, Natasha Rothwell, Billy Porter, and Salma Hayek, comes to India this week. The film’s economic message might be fuzzy, says Variety magazine. Its feminism, too. But the best-friend comedy rides Tiffany Haddish and Rose Byrnes’s frisky and believable chemistry to laughs — some worn, some crude, but more than a few delivered deftly and consistently enough to keep audiences smiling, if not doubled over.

If there’s one word to describe the girl-power comedy, it’s incomprehensible, says The Los Angeles Times. Structurally, industrially, philosophically and emotionally incomprehensible. From scene to scene and moment to moment, Like a Boss is structurally indecipherable. Did writers Sam Pitman and Adam Cole-Kelly never write the scenes that would have made this make sense, or were they excised posthumously and lost to the sands of time? We may never know.

Also releasing this week are Telugu action films Sarileru Neekevvaru starring Mahesh Babu and Ala, Vaikunthapurramuloo starring Allu Arjun, Malayalam crime thriller Anjaam Pathiraa and Bengali romantic comedy Jio Jamai.