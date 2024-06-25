Local-language children’s films struggle to find viewers as Hollywood raises bar

NEW DELHI :The underwhelming performance of local-language children’s films such as Chhota Bheem and the Curse of Damyaan underscores, once again, the struggles of an underserved genre in India.
Trade experts say Indian children, who now have access to Hollywood franchises like the Avengers, no longer fancy substandard fare.
The genre, which saw successes such as Chota Chetan, Koi..Mil Gaya and Taare Zameen Par in the 1990s and 2000s, doesn’t command immediate draw as most Indian children watch mainstream films that parents deem appropriate for the entire family.
Chhota Bheem and the Curse of Damyaan, a live action superhero film based on a popular TV character, only made around ₹2 crore after hitting the screens in May. On the other hand, Inside Out 2, an American animated film produced by Pixar Animation Studios for Walt Disney Pictures, has earned over ₹9 crore since its mid-June release. Another animated adventure comedy, The Garfield Movie, clocked in over ₹7 crore in May.
“The trend highlights a broader pattern in the Indian film industry, where domestically produced children's films often struggle to capture substantial market share. In contrast, global franchises targeting children have performed much better in the country. Animated movies such as Kung Fu Panda and Toy Story have garnered considerable success, appealing to both children and adults," said Devang Sampat, managing director of Cinepolis India, a movie-theatre chain.
The international films benefit from high production values, extensive marketing and a pre-existing fan base, Sampat added.
Repetitive content
Experts also point out that exposure to international content on both streaming platforms as well as free social-media platforms like YouTube, besides theatrical Hollywood releases, has raised the bar for Indian filmmakers.
Independent exhibitor Vishek Chauhan said it is time Indian filmmakers start speaking to younger audiences in their own language and take a leaf out of the Hollywood playbook to create IPs (intellectual property) and brands. Moreover, films based on shows that are already available on TV for free do not make sense.
The other way to lure children into cinemas is to target the entire family. “Family-centric films that saw success at the box office such as Taare Zameen Par and Koi Mil Gaya showed that stories like these blend humour and heart, creating an immersive experience for all," said Ashish Saksena, chief operating officer, cinemas at BookMyShow, a movie ticket-booking platform.
"In Hollywood, films series such as Shrek and Ice Age have seen tremendous success due to their engaging dialogues, wit and rich storytelling that appeals to entire families. These movies engage all age groups. Hollywood has been sticking to this format, finding tremendous success even in India," he added.
Rahul Puri, managing director, Mukta Arts and Mukta A2 Cinemas agreed the success of Hollywood films in India highlights the potential market for high-quality children's entertainment. “As Indian filmmakers invest more in innovative storytelling and production and with the rise of streaming platforms, the children movie genre is poised for a brighter future."