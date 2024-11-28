Industry
China market reopens for Indian films, but uncertainties remain with limited quota and overdose of repetitive movies
SummaryPast successes of Indian films Dangal and PK highlight the potential of the Chinese market, yet experts advise that only select movies should be released in the neighbouring country.
The China market is reopening for Indian films after about five years with Vijay Sethupathi’sMaharaja set for release this weekend.
