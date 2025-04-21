Industry
Opportunity for Indian films as China curbs Hollywood imports amid tariff war
SummaryIndian films may gain a new opportunity in China as the country restricts Hollywood imports due to US tariffs. This could lead to the showcasing of 20-30 Indian films annually, reviving interest in Indian cinema after a decline amid rising trade tensions.
Indian films could benefit from a new window of opportunity in China, which said it would restrict imports of Hollywood movies in retaliation for US President Donald Trump's escalation of tariff war with Beijing.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more