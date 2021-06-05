New Delhi: Homegrown short video platform Chingari has partnered with celebrity engagement service Celebyte as part of which users will be able to share videos and interact with celebrities and brands.

“This association will boost our objectives of connecting celebrities with fans and brands and also provide an engaging platform and wider reach. Our goal has been to serve as a facilitator in the celeb-engagement process and with this collaboration; we hope to cross new milestones," Sanjay Tripathy, co-founder and CEO of Armsprime said in a statement. Armsprime is the technology company that owns Celebyte.

Deepak Salvi, chief operating officer and co-founder, Chingari, said the video sharing and celeb-engagement tools supplement and complement each other in terms of letting users have fun online while being star struck in a unique fashion.

Mint had earlier reported that homegrown short-video platforms such as Chingari, Mitron, and Moj are making the most of the void created by the ban on TikTok, helping small-town users with bigger opportunities and greater recognition. They are partnering with video streaming platforms, movie and music labels to generate content for users to engage with and perform on. Chingari has also tied up with Bengali streaming service Hoichoi for short-video clips and dialogue from shows and movies on the platform besides Ekta Kapoor’s ALTBalaji for bite-sized content and video memes that will be available on a separate page.

In April, the short video platform had announced actor Salman Khan as global brand ambassador and investor. The Tech4Billion Media Pvt Ltd-owned app had raised over $1.4 million from its blue-chip backers in India and globally by December 2020, including investment groups like Angel list, iSeed, Village Global, Blume Founders Fund, Jasminder Singh Gulati and others. It had also closed a fresh round of funding of $13 million led by OnMobile, a mobile entertainment company.

