Chiranjeevi announces new fantasy film

Born Konidela Sivasankara Varaprasad, in a career spanning over four decades, Chiranjeevi has starred in over 150 feature films, predominantly in Telugu, as well as some in Hindi, Tamil and Kannada. In 2006, he was honoured with the Padma Bhushan, India’s third-highest civilian award, for his contribution to Indian cinema.

Chiranjeevi started his film career with Punadhirallu though his first released film was Pranam Khareedu. He is also known for playing the anti-hero in films like I Love You and K. Balachander's Idi Katha Kaadu, starring Kamal Haasan. He played the lead antagonist in movies such as Mosagadu, Rani Kasula Rangamma, 47 Natkal, Nyayam Kavali and Ranuva Veeran.

Chiranjeevi began to appear in lead roles in films such as Intlo Ramayya Veedhilo Krishnayya (1982), directed by Kodi Ramakrishna, and Subhalekha, directed by K. Viswanath, He is also remembered for multi-starrers such as Patnam Vachina Pativrathalu and Billa Ranga.

He received much acclaim for Swayamkrushi (1987), directed by K. Viswanath while Pasivadi Pranam (1987), Yamudiki Mogudu (1988) and Manchi Donga (1988) also did well at the box office. Some experimental works at this time include Kondaveeti Donga, the first Telugu film to be released on a 70mm 6-Track Stereophonic sound, the western genre Kodamasimham and the social action film Gang Leader (1991), which were box-office hits.

North Indian audiences have known the actor for films such as Pratibandh and Aaj Ka Goonda Raaj. The mid-1990s saw a career dip for him with box office duds such as Mechanic Alludu, S. P. Parasuram, Big Boss and Rikshavodu. There were exceptions, such as Mutha Mestri, Mugguru Monagallu and Alluda Majaka which were moderately successful.