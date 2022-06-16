Chiranjeevi lends voice to Telugu version of ‘Brahmastra’2 min read . Updated: 16 Jun 2022, 10:42 AM IST
- Brahmastra directed by Ayan Mukerji starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan
Telugu star Chiranjeevi has been roped in for a voiceover for the Telugu version of superhero flick Brahmastra directed by Ayan Mukerji starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan. The film, co-produced by Karan Johar and Star Studios, will release in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada, apart from Hindi.